June 30, 2020 / 5:51 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 30

    June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25
points higher at 6,251 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

    * BP: Alaskan officials on Monday approved BP's sale of its oil and
gas leases in the state.
    * UK BUSINESSES: Confidence among British businesses improved in June for
the first time since January.
    * WIRECARD: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said late on Monday it
would lift restrictions on German payments company Wirecard AG
.
    * COVID-19 VACCINE: Mexico is in talks with the Chinese government and
private Chinese laboratories, as well as the University of Oxford and company
AstraZeneca about running trials for experimental COVID-19 vaccines.
    * DRUG: British scientists said that an antiviral drug commonly used to
treat HIV had no beneficial effect in patients hospitalised with
COVID-19.
    * FRASERS: Mike Ashley's Frasers Group said on Monday it has raised its
stake in German fashion house Hugo Boss.
    * SHELL: Russia's Surgutneftegaz sold to Shell 100,000 tonnes of
Urals crude oil at a record premium in a spot tender for July 23-24 loading from
Primorsk.
    * FINANCE: Caps on the fees retailers pay to process debit and credit card
transactions have helped push down prices.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell as optimism for a straightforward recovery in fuel
demand faded and a looming increase in supply weighed on the market.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 1.3% higher on Monday, boosted by a
weakening pound and a global rally in equities powered by hopes of more
stimulus.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Shell                              Q2 Update Note
 Walker Greenbank PLC               FY Earnings Releases
 On The Beach Group PLC             HY Earnings Releases
 
 (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; editing by Uttaresh.V)
