UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 1

    July 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 18 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. 

    * RYANAIR: Ryanair expects to fly more than 4.5
million passengers in July as it returns to a more regular
schedule with 40% of its usual capacity for the peak summer
month. 
    * LLOYD'S OF LONDON: "Black Swan" reinsurance schemes backed
by governments could help businesses get insurance pay-outs
after huge shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic, Lloyd's of
London            said.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it has
agreed to buy renewable gas, known as biomethane, from Denmark's
Nature Energy, in what the smaller company termed the largest
deal of its kind.
    * SSP: British travel food group SSP will cut up to
5,000 jobs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on
international travel, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing
sources.
    * INDIVIOR : Shaun Thaxter, the former chief executive of
drugmaker Indivior, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a
criminal charge arising out of a U.S. Justice Department
investigation into the marketing of its opioid addiction
treatment Suboxone.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% after data showed crude
inventories in the United States fell much more than expected.

    * London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday after data showing
Britain's economy shrank by the most since 1979 in the first
three months of the year.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Enteq Upstream                  FY Results
 Topps Tiles                     Q1 Trading statement
 J Sainsbury                     Q1 Trading statement
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on:    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
