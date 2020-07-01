UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 1

(Adds futures, news items)

July 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Wednesday, with futures down 0.4% ahead of cash market open.

* HOUSE PRICES: Britain’s house prices fell in annual terms for the first time since 2012 in June as the country reeled from the coronavirus shock to the economy, mortgage lender Nationwide said.

* HAMMERSON: Mall operator Hammerson said it has collected just 16% of rents due in the UK during the third quarter at June-end.

* SSP: British travel food group SSP said it could cut about 5,000 jobs, seeking to restructure and simplify its UK business due to very low passenger numbers even as coronavirus-led restrictions ease.

* SAINSBURY’S: Sainsbury’s said underlying retail sales rose 8.2% year-on-year in its first quarter to June 27, driven by the country being on coronavirus lockdown for all of the period.

* CORONAVIRUS: A British employers group demanded immediate action from finance minister Rishi Sunak after a record deterioration in business in the April-June period.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair expects to fly more than 4.5 million passengers in July as it returns to a more regular schedule with 40% of its usual capacity for the peak summer month.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy renewable gas, known as biomethane, from Denmark’s Nature Energy, in what the smaller company termed the largest deal of its kind.

* OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% after data showed crude inventories in the United States fell much more than expected.

* London’s FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday after data showing Britain’s economy shrank by the most since 1979 in the first three months of the year.

