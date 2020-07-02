UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL MAIL: Royal Mail and its largest labour union have agreed to start talks to settle a long-running dispute over pay and operational changes, the former British postal monopoly said on Wednesday. * BP: BP Plc said it completed the sale of its Prudhoe Bay oil and gas producing properties to closely-held Hilcorp Energy. * VACCINE: A leading scientist behind the University of Oxford's potential COVID-19 vaccine said on Wednesday the team has seen the right sort of immune response in trials but declined to give a firm timeframe for when it could be ready. * EU/TRADE: Britain will reopen its temporary market access regime for European Union financial firms in September to tide companies over during London's parting of ways with the bloc, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday. * GOLD: Gold edged lower as solid U.S. manufacturing data and promising results from a COVID-19 vaccine trial revived hopes for a quick economic recovery, denting demand for safe havens. * OIL: Oil prices dipped after the United States recorded its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases and California reimposed some lockdown measures, stoking worries a resurgence in COVID-19 cases will stall a recovery in fuel demand. * London's mid-cap index ended higher on Wednesday on hopes of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, while optimism over fresh stimulus and a pickup in economic activity in the second half of the year persisted. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: DS Smith FY results Meggitt Trading statement Associated British Foods Q3 Trading statement Mitchells & Butlers HY results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)