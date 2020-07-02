UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 2

Noticias de Mercados
    July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 30 points higher on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.
    
    * ROYAL MAIL: Royal Mail and its largest labour
union have agreed to start talks to settle a long-running
dispute over pay and operational changes, the former British
postal monopoly said on Wednesday.
    * BP: BP Plc said it completed the sale of its
Prudhoe Bay oil and gas producing properties to closely-held
Hilcorp Energy.
    * VACCINE: A leading scientist behind the University of
Oxford's potential COVID-19 vaccine said on Wednesday the team
has seen the right sort of immune response in trials but
declined to give a firm timeframe for when it could be ready.

    * EU/TRADE: Britain will reopen its temporary market access
regime for European Union financial firms in September to tide
companies over during London's parting of ways with the bloc,
the Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.
    * GOLD: Gold edged lower as solid U.S. manufacturing data
and promising results from a COVID-19 vaccine trial revived
hopes for a quick economic recovery, denting demand for safe
havens.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped after the United States recorded
its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases and California
reimposed some lockdown measures, stoking worries a resurgence
in COVID-19 cases will stall a recovery in fuel demand.

    * London's mid-cap index ended higher on Wednesday on hopes
of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, while optimism over fresh
stimulus and a pickup in economic activity in the second half of
the year persisted.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 DS Smith                              FY results
 Meggitt                               Trading statement
 Associated British Foods              Q3 Trading statement
 Mitchells & Butlers                   HY results
 
