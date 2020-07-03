UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

(Adds futures, news items)

July 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 6,246 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3% ahead of cash markets open.

* LAND SECURITIES: Land Securities said like-for-like sales at its shopping centres was at 80% of the level achieved last year in the two weeks since non-essential retail reopened in England.

* CMC MARKETS: Online trading platform CMC Markets said its 2021 earnings will exceed the upper end of market consensus.

* FCA: Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority proposed extending pandemic relief measures for consumers with car financing contracts or high-cost credit until the end of October.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc said it would make new investments in its wealth management and insurance operations in mainland China.

* AMIGO: British lender Amigo said it had extended a deadline with the Financial Conduct Authority to deal with a backlog of customer complaints and set aside more money to settle them.

* QUARANTINE RULE: Quarantine rules for people arriving in England from around 50 countries will be lifted, transport minister Grant Shapps said.

* OIL: Oil prices fell, reversing earlier gains, as the resurgence of the coronavirus globally and in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, stoked worries that a fuel demand recovery could stall.

* GOLD: Gold was flat, trading in a narrow $4 range on Friday, as worries over surging coronavirus cases globally and lingering trade tensions between the United States and China overshadowed strong U.S. jobs data.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.3% on Thursday, as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery.

