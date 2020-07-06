UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 6

(Adds futures, news items)

July 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 82 points higher at 6,239 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures rising 1.6% ahead of cash markets open.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive Officer António Horta-Osório will step down next year after spending a decade at the helm.

* AVIVA: Aviva Chief Executive Officer Maurice Tulloch is stepping down with immediate effect for family health reasons, the UK insurer said.

* CINEWORLD: Britain’s Cineworld said it plans to make a counter-claim against Cineplex for damages and losses following a failed takeover.

* BARRATT: Homebuilder Barratt Developments said its deliveries had fallen by a third as the coronavirus crisis halted construction activity.

* BOOHOO: British online fashion retailer Boohoo said it would terminate relationships with any supplier who was found not to be acting within its code of conduct.

* AUDITING: PwC, Deloitte, KPMG and EY should ring fence auditing as a separate business by June 2024 to improve the quality of auditing, Britain’s accounting watchdog said.

* LOCKDOWN: Britain hopes to permit outdoor and socially distanced performances at cultural venues, minister Oliver Dowden said.

* OIL: Oil prices offered up a mixed market snapshot, with Brent crude edging higher.

* The UK blue-chip index slid 1.3% on Friday, as a record surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases made investors question the chance of a swift global economic recovery.

