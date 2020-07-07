UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 7

Noticias de Mercados
    July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening a point
lower at 6,285 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

    * RECKITT BENCKISER: UK-based Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said that
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved use of its Lysol
Disinfectant Spray against COVID-19.
    * GREEN JOBS: British finance minister Rishi Sunak will earmark 3 billion
pounds to create green jobs and improve the energy efficiency of public
buildings.
    * GOVERNMENT INVESTMENT:  Britain will invest nearly $2 billion in the arts
and hopes to allow outdoor and socially distanced performances at cultural
venues.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell, erasing earlier gains, on concerns that the surge in
coronavirus cases in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, will limit
a recovery in fuel demand.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady near an eight-year high as investors weighed
a spike in COVID-19 cases around the world.
    * METAL: Copper prices rose as a rebound in U.S. services industry activity
reinforced hopes of a swift global economic recovery.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 2.1% higher on Monday, on hopes of
more stimulus to kickstart a battered global economy, while homebuilders jumped
on a report of stamp duty cuts.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 JD Sports Fashion                        HY Earnings Releases
 Halfords Group                           FY Earnings Releases
 Electrocomponents                        Sales/Trading Statement
 Photo-Me International                   Earnings Releases
 Micro Focus International                HY Earnings Releases
 Whitbread                                Q1 Sales/Trading Statement 
 
 Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra
