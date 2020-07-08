UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 8

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower at 6,166 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * FINANCE: British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce a new scheme to stave off youth unemployment as he attempts to revitalise the economy. * ECONOMY: Further waves of the novel coronavirus are surely on the way and they will be one of the determinants of Britain's economic outlook, Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc is weighing the sale of its 211,146 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said. * BOOHOO: Retailers Next Plc, Zalando SE and Amazon.com Inc are delisting products made by Britain's Boohoo Group Plc following a media report about dire working conditions in an English factory that supplied the popular brand. * JOBS: The collapse in Britain's labour market eased only slightly last month, according to a survey from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) industry body which warns that a "jobs crisis" is underway. * OIL: Oil prices eased in early trade as industry data showing a build in U.S. crude stockpiles and a forecast for U.S. crude output to fall less than anticipated in 2020 added to worries about oversupply. * GOLD: Gold steadied near a more than eight-year high, as worries over surging COVID-19 cases and hopes of more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted demand for the safe-haven metal. * The UK blue-chip index fell 1.5% on Tuesday, as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases turned investors away from riskier trades. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: U and I Group FY Earnings Releases Liontrust Asset Management FY Earnings Releases FirstGroup FY Earnings Releases Victrex Interim management statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)