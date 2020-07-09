UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 46 points higher at 6,202 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * RIO TINTO: Aboriginal and human rights groups called for miner Rio Tinto Ltd to be stripped of its status as a human rights leader. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto said it will close its aluminium smelter operation in New Zealand due to high costs and a challenging market. * BHP: BHP Group said its Escondida copper mine in Chile had offered some workers the option for early retirement amid the coronavirus pandemic. * AMRYT PHARMA: Amryt Pharma,, a rare disease specialist listed on London's AIM and Dublin's ESM markets, debuted on Nasdaq on Wednesday. * BOOHOO: Two-thirds of analysts covering fashion retailer Boohoo retained a "buy" recommendation on the company's stock despite a 45% drop in less than a week. * PROPERTY FUNDS: Funds that offer daily redemptions to investors may have to restructure to better reflect the time it takes to sell illiquid assets like property. * FINANCE: Britain will suspend purchase taxes for homes costing up to 500,000 pounds until the end of March next year. * OIL: Oil prices drifted lower as concerns about renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in the United States outweighed signs of a recovery in U.S. gasoline demand * The UK blue-chip index slipped 0.6% on Wednesday, as another jump in global COVID-19 cases overshadowed hopes of an economic rebound * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Robert Walters Q2 Trading update Vistry Group Trading Update Workspace Group Q1 Management Release Pharos Energy Trading Statement Release Rolls-Royce Holdings Trading Statement Release Persimmon Trading Statement Release Pagegroup Q2 Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)