UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points higher at 6,063 on
Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * FOOD: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to take his first
steps to tackle obesity in Britain with a ban this month on supermarket
promotions of unhealthy food.
    * RETAIL: Britain's retail industry urged UK and European negotiators to
reach a post-Brexit trade deal, warning that without tariff-free trade,
consumers face higher prices from next year.
    * SHOPPERS: British shoppers returned to the high street in June as the
coronavirus lockdown eased, but overall numbers were much lower than
normal.
    * VACCINE SCHEME: The British government has decided not to join a European
Union coronavirus vaccine scheme because of concerns there could be costly
delays in securing the vaccines.
    * WATER REGULATOR: Britain's water regulator on Thursday proposed tightening
of measures it had put in place to support retailers during the virus-led
shutdown.
    * LSE: The London Stock Exchange and other derivatives clearing
houses in Britain will be granted temporary access to the European Union from
January 2021.
    * LOCKDOWN: Theatres in England will be able to hold outdoor performances
from this weekend and beauticians can reopen next week.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell, adding to steep losses from the previous session,
and were headed for weekly declines on worries that renewed lockdowns would
suppress fuel demand.
    * GOLD: Gold was set for a fifth straight weekly gain as worries over a
spike in U.S. coronavirus cases kept the safe-haven metal near the technical
$1,800-per-ounce threshold.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 1.7% lower on Thursday, as oil
prices weakened and a rise in coronavirus cases in major global economies dented
broader sentiment.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Carnival               Q2 Earnings Releases
 
