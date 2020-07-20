M&S hit by job cuts report as oil drags FTSE lower

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.8%, FTSE 250 off 0.4%

July 20 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 dipped on Monday, with energy stocks tracking a decline in oil prices on concerns about the global spike in COVID-19 cases, while Marks and Spencer slid after a report it was planning to cut hundreds of jobs.

The retailer, one of Britain’s best known high street names, fell 2.1% as Sky News said it planned to announce the cuts this week.

The commodity-heavy blue-chip index was down 0.8%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc among the biggest drags.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.4%, led by financials, consumer discretionary and real estate stocks.

Stock markets in Europe also kicked off the week on a glum note with EU leaders still negotiating the terms of a coronavirus recovery fund after three days of haggling over the plan. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)