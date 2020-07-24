Noticias de Mercados
July 24, 2020 / 7:25 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

London stocks retreat on mixed earnings, Sino-U.S. tensions

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 1.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.7%

July 24 (Reuters) - London-listed shares fell on Friday as a batch of mixed quarterly earnings updates and souring U.S.-China relations dulled optimism about a post-pandemic economic recovery, with education firm Pearson sliding after posting a first-half loss.

Pearson tumbled 2.7% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 even as is said it had seen a rebound in demand since June.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 1.4% and on course for its biggest weekly decline in six. Fewer than 10 stocks on the index were trading higher.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.7%, with cyclical stocks including consumer discretionary, financial and industrial firms being among the biggest drags.

British Gas owner Centrica Plc jumped 26.4% to its highest in more than four months after it said it would sell its North American business Direct Energy to NRG Energy for $3.63 billion in cash. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below