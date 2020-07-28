Noticias de Mercados
July 28, 2020 / 7:22 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 5 minutes ago

Energy stocks lift FTSE 100 as stimulus bets prop up oil

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.9%

July 28 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday with energy stocks jumping as hopes of more U.S. stimulus to shore up a pandemic-hit economy propped up oil prices, while Greggs edged higher after signalling a pickup in trading.

The food-to-go retailer added 1.3% as its sales surged 72% at company-managed stores in the most recent week following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc being among the biggest boosts.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.9%, led by consumer discretionary, real estate and tech-related stocks.

Personal goods stocks and banks were among the few decliners in early trading. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below