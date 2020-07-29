UPDATE 1-Stimulus bets prop up FTSE 100 after weak Barclays, Taylor Wimpey earnings

* Barclays falls as loan loss provisions grow

* Next jumps on posting smaller-than-feared slump in sales

* Financials, tech-related stocks weigh on mid-cap index

* Smith+Nephew slides as first-half profit disappoints

* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 down 0.1% (Adds comments; updates prices)

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

July 29 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday as investors held out for more stimulus from the U.S. Congress and the Federal Reserve, shrugging off a bleak quarterly showing by Barclays, Smith+Nephew and Taylor Wimpey.

Kicking off the quarterly earnings season for UK banks, Barclays set aside a higher-than-expected 1.6 billion pounds ($2.07 billion) to cover a possible rise in loan losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its shares fell 3.4%.

But a 9.1% jump for Next Plc helped lift the blue-chip FTSE 100 0.3%. Next reported a smaller-than-feared slump in second-quarter sales.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was off 0.1%, weighed by losses in consumer discretionary, financial and tech-related stocks.

“The corporate stories are making things a bit more interesting for individual companies, but most people are sitting on their hands and waiting to see what happens in relation to the U.S. stimulus package and the Federal Reserve’s meeting tonight,” said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets.

The Fed is expected to sound reassuringly accommodative at its policy review later in the day, but investors have turned wary over political wrangling between U.S. Democrats and Republicans over a coronavirus relief plan.

Uncertainty about global efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic stalled a three-month rally for the FTSE 100 in July. Although recent economic data has shown a revival in business activity with the lifting of nationwide lockdowns, traders are concerned about the damage from another possible shutdown.

Medical products maker Smith+Nephew tumbled 4.2% as it posted a lower-than-expected first-half profit, while homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc shed 7.7% on saying it expected to complete around 40% fewer homes in 2020.

Lloyd’s of London insurer Lancashire fell 4.6% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after posting a loss for the first half of the year. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)