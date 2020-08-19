FTSE 100 dips as lower oil prices hit BP, Shell

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 dipped on Wednesday as lower oil prices dented trading in energy stocks, while investors digested a surprise rise in domestic inflation last month.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.1%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc being among the biggest drags.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat as data showed inflation jumped last month to its highest rate since March with clothing stores refraining from their usual summer discounts after reopening from coronavirus lockdowns.

In scarce company news, precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc slumped 5.5% as it posted a lower revenue for the first half of the year. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)