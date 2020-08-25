Noticias de Mercados
August 25, 2020 / 7:11 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 8 minutes ago

FTSE 100 gains on U.S.-China trade optimism

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.5%

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 rose for a second straight session on Tuesday as a pledge by Washington and Beijing to stand by their Phase-1 trade pact lifted global sentiment, while technology firm Aveva jumped after signing a $5 billion takeover deal.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 added 0.7% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 0.5%, with China-reliant miners and Asia-focussed banks among the early gainers.

Aveva Group rose 2.3% to the top of the FTSE 100 as it said it would buy OSIsoft, a privately held maker of industrial software used to manage plants and factories, for an enterprise value of $5 billion.

AstraZeneca Plc rose 0.6% after launching a trial for an antibody-based treatment for COVID-19.

The drugmaker logged its best session in a week on Monday as a report said the U.S. government was considering fast-tracking its experimental vaccine, already among the most advanced vaccine candidates.

Retailer DFS Furniture Plc jumped 13.5% after saying its performance over the last six weeks was significantly above its initial expectations. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
