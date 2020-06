SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment banking BTG Pactual filed for a share offering to raise roughly 2 billion reais ($376.61 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.

The bank said it plans to sell 28.5 million new units, comprised of one common share and two preferred shares.

$1 = 5.3105 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens