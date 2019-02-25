Noticias de Mercados
February 25, 2019 / 4:59 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Brazil's BTG Pactual expects to sell remaining stake in commodities unit this year

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco BTG Pactual SA expects to sell its remaining 20 percent stake in commodities trading firm Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners (ECTP) by year-end, Chief Executive Roberto Sallouti told analysts on Monday.

Sallouti said the move will likely stabilize the bank’s revenues as the division’s results were unstable. ECTP posted a 76.3 million reais ($20.46 million) loss in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 3.7291 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below