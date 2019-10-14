Brazil's BTG Pactual to exclusively distribute T. Rowe Price's funds in Latin America

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA said on Monday it has signed a deal to be the sole distributor of funds managed by T. Rowe Price UCITS to investors in Latin America.

In a statement, the bank added T. Rowe Price operates in 16 countries, having $1.13 trillion in assets under management.

“We know them well because we have developed interesting projects together in Chile and Brazil,” BTG Pactual’s head of third-party distribution Ignacio Pedrosa said in an emailed statement.

“Now we are entering a new and very promising phase that will allow us to offer their funds and investment solutions to pension funds in Chile, Colombia, Peru, Brasil e Mexico, as well as to other professional investors in the region”, he added.

BTG Pactual is Latin America’s largest independent investment bank. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens)