SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. grain merchant Bunge’s Brazilian subsidiary is shipping the country’s soybean harvest without disruption despite the novel coronavirus outbreak, an executive said on Wednesday.

Bunge’s Brazil unit has exported 2.6 million tonnes of grains in the first quarter, mainly soybeans, said Makoto Yokoo, the company’s director of logistics for South America. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)