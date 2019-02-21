Bunge posts wider loss on lower Brazilian soy prices

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Global grains merchant Bunge Ltd on Thursday reported a wider quarterly loss, as it lost $125 million due to lower prices of its Brazilian soybean.

The company’s net loss available to shareholders widened to $74 million, or 52 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $69 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

The White Plains, New York-based company said net sales fell to $11.54 billion from $11.61 billion. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)