BW Offshore eyes $800 mln spin-off of oil unit in Q1

OSLO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed BW Offshore said on Wednesday it plans to float its BW Energy oil and gas business in the first quarter of 2020, with an estimated valuation of between $700 million and $800 million.

BW Energy aims to raise $175 million in the initial public offering, it said. BW Offshore first announced plans for the spin-off last year, but had not provided a valuation for the unit and had not set a specific time for a listing.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue