Brazil's Caixa CEO says bank will sell stake in Petrobras

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled bank Caixa Econômica Federal will sell its shares in oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, CEO Pedro Guimarães told reporters on Friday.

He said that Finance Minister Paulo Guedes has already approved the sale, but a presidential decree authorizing it is still pending. Reuters reported in February that Caixa was preparing the sale of a roughly 9 billion reais ($2.34 billion) stake in Petrobras. ($1 = 3.8381 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga, in Rio; Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)