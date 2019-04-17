Brazil's Petrobras says Caixa intends to sell stake in oil firm

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Caixa Econômica Federal has informed Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, that it intends to sell its stake in the oil firm, Petrobras said in a securities filing on Wednesday, citing a letter from Caixa.

Caixa has engaged a bank syndicate to advise it on the alternatives to divest the stake, according to the letter. Caixa told Petrobras it does not rule out a follow-on share offering to investors in Brazil and in the United States, according to the filing. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)