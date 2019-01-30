Brazil's Caixa wants to speed up IPOs of its units

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil’s Caixa Economica Federal, Pedro Guimaraes, wants to speed up the initial public offerings of its insurance, asset management, lottery and credit card services units, he said on Wednesday in an investment conference.

Guimaraes said he intends to list the units in Sao Paulo and New York, and expect two of the transactions to happen this year. A decision on the future initial public offering of the state-owned bank will be taken by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, he said. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)