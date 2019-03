SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run bank Caixa Economic Federal posted a fourth quarter net loss of 1.113 billion reais ($287 million), it said in a securities filing on Friday.

Its loan book stood at 695 billion reais in December, a decrease compared with the same period a year before.

$1 = 3.87 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama