UPDATE 1-Brazilian state bank Caixa reports 23 pct increase in quarterly profit

(Adds loan-loss provisions, Caixa Seguridade results)

SAO PAULO, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state bank Caixa Economica Federal on Monday reported that its first quarter net income rose 22.9% from a year earlier to 3.920 billion reais ($1.03 billion) as loan-loss provisions fell.

In a statement, Caixa said its loan book shrank 1.2% in the quarter to 685.8 billion reais due to a contraction in both corporate and individual loans.

Profit was also boosted by Caixa’s insurance unit, the lender said. The bank intends to list Caixa Seguridade by December, as its new chief executive, Pedro Guimaraes, plans to sell assets to return funds to the government, reducing public debt.

The bank’s loan-loss provisions declined 24.4% year-over-year, to 2.8 billion reais, and its loans in arrears over 90 days reached 2.5%, down 0.4 percentage point in 12 months.

Its return on equity - a gauge of profitability - came in at 15.8%, slightly below that of the previous quarter. ($1 = 3.8217 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)