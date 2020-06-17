Brazil's Cargill worries about Brazil govt 'insulting' top trade partner China

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Paulo Sousa, president of U.S. grain merchant Cargill in Brazil, said on Wednesday that insults coming from Brazilian officials against the country’s main trade partner, China, are detrimental to the country’s business interests.

In an interview with a local newspaper broadcasted live on social media, Sousa said the government’s sometimes aggressive stance is a great cause for concern. “It is very worrying if you have officials in the Brazilian government insulting our biggest client,” Sousa said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)