Cargill cancels quarterly earnings release due to coronavirus

March 26 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc has canceled its fiscal-third-quarter earnings release due to the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

The privately-held company will still hold a call with its lenders, as required, but will forego its March 31 public earnings release as it focuses on operations during the coronavirus pandemic, spokeswoman April Nelson said.

Cargill will offer media “high-level guidance” on its December-to-February performance and will likely wrap the quarter’s results into its fourth-quarter release later this year, she said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)