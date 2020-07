CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Thursday its fiscal year 2020 revenue rose to $114.6 billion, up 1% from the prior year.

The privately-held company halted public reporting of most of its quarterly and annual financial data this year, halting disclosures it has provided since 1996.

