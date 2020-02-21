Carrefour Brasil sees lower capex to convert Makro stores into Atacadão format

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil SA expects the conversion of 30 stores acquired from smaller Makro to its wholesale format known as Atacadão will not require too much capital expenditure, an executive said on Friday.

“Makro has made some renovations in some of the stores to make them more efficient, so capex is likely to be smaller than when we open a new Atacadão store,” said Roberto Müssnich, who leads Carrefour Brasil’s wholesale unit, adding each conversion should take between three to six months. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)