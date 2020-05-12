Carrefour Brasil expect sales to remain strong amid social distancing measures

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil SA expects sales to remain strong while social distancing measures are in place, which should help the company dilute higher operating costs to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, executives said on Tuesday.

“We keep seeing a good sales pace with less customer flow and larger purchases even after the peak seen in March,” Chief Executive Noel Prioux told journalists in a call on quarterly results, citing positive performance in Easter and Mother’s Day sales. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello)