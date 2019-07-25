Noticias de Mercados
Carrefour Brasil sees e-commerce margins improving as it expands marketplace-CFO

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil SA , the country’s largest food retailer, expects e-commerce margins to improve as it adds more sellers to its marketplace platform, executives told analysts in a conference call on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Sébastien Durchon said the mobile app already corresponds to over a third of e-commerce sales and a partnership with Colombian delivery startup Rappi is helping Carrefour Brasil attract new customers.

In the second quarter, the company reported a 59% growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), a metric used to indicate total online sales. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

