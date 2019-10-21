Noticias de Mercados
October 21, 2019 / 9:28 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Carrefour Brasil posts 8.9% growth in Q3 gross sales led by Atacadao

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil said on Monday its total gross sales, excluding gasoline, grew 8.9% in the third-quarter compared to a year ago, reaching 14.44 billion reais ($3.50 billion), underpinned mostly by its wholesale unit Atacadão.

In a securities filing, the local subsidiary of France’s Carrefour SA said Atacadão’s quarterly gross sales grew 8.9% year-on-year to 10.3 billion reais. Carrefour Brasil’s online sales increased 44.2% in the same comparison. ($1 = 4.1291 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chris Reese)

