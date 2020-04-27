Carrefour Brasil's Q1 sales rise 12.5% as coronavirus boosts e-commerce

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer Carrefour Brasil SA on Monday reported a 12.5% rise in first-quarter gross revenue from the same period a year ago, with the coronavirus outbreak boosting sales in all formats, especially its food e-commerce.

Excluding gasoline, total gross sales hit 15.197 billion reais ($2.69 billion) in the quarter, the local subsidiary of France’s Carrefour SA said in a securities filing. On a like-for-like basis, excluding calendar effect, gross sales rose by 7.6% year-on-year. Online sales under the flagship Carrefour brand more than tripled.

$1 = 5.6526 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Christian Plumb