UPDATE 1-French protests weigh on Carrefour Q4 hypermarket sales

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Carrefour, Europe’s largest retailer, said on Tuesday that sales growth slightly slowed in the fourth quarter, as 10 weeks of anti-government protests weighed on hypermarket sales in its core French market.

Elsewhere in Europe, Spain and Italy remained tough spots amid competitive pressures and challenging economic conditions but Brazil continued to improve.

Carrefour, which reports its full year 2018 results on Feb. 28, said it expected 2018 recurring operating income of about 1.93 billion euros.

The reported figure for 2017 was about 2 billion euros.

Fourth-quarter sales came to 22.6 billion euros (25.7 billion), broadly in line with expectations.

Growth reached 1.9 percent on a like-for-like basis excluding fuel and calendar effects, against 2.1 percent in the previous quarter.

The fourth quarter performance reflected a slightly weaker performance in France where the “yellow vests” protests resulted in blocked access to some stores, notably hypermarkets which make 51 percent of Carrefour sales in France.

Same store sales at Carrefour’s hypermarkets fell 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter, following a flat performance in the third quarter.

Last week, smaller rival Casino, whose hypermarket sales make 24 percent of French revenue, said the protests cost it about 50 million euros in lost revenue.

Carrefour is in the midst of a five-year plan it launched a year ago to cut costs and jobs, boost E-commerce investment and seek a partnership in China with Tencent in a bid to boost profits and revenues and help it tackle competition from Amazon. It kept all its goals under the plan.

