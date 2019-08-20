Noticias de Mercados
August 20, 2019 / 5:38 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 20 minutes ago

Retailer Casino raises offer to buy Exito's 50% stake in GPA

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

PARIS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino said it had raised its offer price to buy the 50% stake held in Brazilian retailer GPA by its Colombian unit Exito, as part of a plan to simplify its Latin American operations.

Casino, which is restructuring its Latin American operations as part of a broader plan to cut debts and improve its financial performance, said it would offer 113 reais ($27.7) per share for the GPA stake - up from a previous 109 reais offer.

Latin America, and particularly Brazil, has been a key contributor to Casino’s sales and profits, helping offset a weaker performance in France where price wars among supermarket companies have hit margins.

$1 = 4.0747 reais Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below