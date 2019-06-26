Noticias de Mercados
June 26, 2019 / 11:10 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

French retailer Casino to restructure in Latam - Brazil subsidiary

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - French retailing group Casino plans to restructure its Latin America business with its Brazil subsidiary retailer GPA to buy all shares in Colombian unit Almacenes Exito SA, GPA said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Under the restructuring plan, GPA would use cash to acquire all shares in Almacenes Exito with a potential purchase price of 16,000 to 18,000 Colombian pesos per share ($5.03 to $5.66 per share). Casino would acquire all controlling shares in GPA indirectly owned by Exito. ($1 = 3,183.0000 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below