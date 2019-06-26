Noticias de Mercados
June 26, 2019 / 11:30 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil unit of France's Casino to buy Colombian subsidiary in restructure

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

(Adds further details on restructuring plan)

BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - French retailing group Casino plans to restructure its Latin America business with its Brazil subsidiary retailer GPA to buy all shares in Colombian unit Almacenes Exito SA, GPA said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Under the restructuring plan, GPA would use cash to acquire all shares in Almacenes Exito with a potential purchase price of 16,000 to 18,000 Colombian pesos per share ($5.03 to $5.66 per share). Casino would acquire all controlling shares in GPA indirectly owned by Exito.

GPA indicated its initial support for the plan and created a special committee to consider the proposal.

The restructuring would also see GPA’s shares migrate to the Novo Mercado segment of Brazil’s stock exchange, a move that requires it to comply with stricter governance standards.

Earlier this month, GPA sold its 36% stake in Brazilian appliance and electronics seller Via Varejo in an auction, raising 2.3 billion reais ($598.44 million). ($1 = 3,183.0000 Colombian pesos) ($1 = 3.8433 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)

