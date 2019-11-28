Noticias de Mercados
Brazil court annuls auction awarding Sao Paulo subway line to CCR

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court canceled an auction that had awarded infrastructure firm CCR and its partner a concession to operate Sao Paulo’s line 15 subway, the company said in a securities filing.

CCR held 80% in the consortium that won the bidding for the metro line, while RuasInvest Participacoes held 20%.

The company did not state the reasons for the court’s decision but specified that CCR itself was not a party to the legal proceedings.

The ruling can be appealed, it said. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)

