Brazil's CCR aims to expand in Brazil, Colombia and Central America

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian toll road operator CCR SA said on Monday it aims to expand business in Brazil, Colombia and Central America.

The company plans to participate in 11 auctions for the right to operate federal roads until 2021, CCR’s Chief Financial Officer, Arthur Piotto Filho, said.

Piotto added the company is also interested in auctions to operate suburban rail lines and may participate in the auction of Viracopos Airport, in Sao Paulo state.

Since November, Brazil’s CCR SA has agreed to pay 800 million reais ($202.8 million) to settle lawsuits alleging the company and some of its units were involved in a graft scheme.

The CFO said CCR is now focusing on expanding. Colombia and Central America also have interesting opportunities, Piotto added. ($1 = 3.9442 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Gabriela Mello Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)