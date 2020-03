MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Friday said it will increase its general debt levels and open up lines of credit to fight the difficulties presented by the spread of coronavirus.

Cemex, in a statement, added that it has began to temporarily halt production in its plant in Philippines due to government decree over coronavirus.

