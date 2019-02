Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Thursday reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher prices and volume.

The company said total net sales rose to $3.5 billion in the quarter ended December, while net loss narrowed to $37 million from $105 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)