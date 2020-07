July 27 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Monday reported a loss for the second quarter, hurt by sales declines across most of its markets due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Net loss was $44 million in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $155 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)