July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Thursday posted a 3% fall in quarterly sales, hurt by lower volumes and higher prices.

Controlling interest net income fell 58.7% to $155 million in the second quarter from $376 million a year earlier.

Total net sales fell 3% to $3.5 billion.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel