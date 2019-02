Brazil's power firm Cemig's CEO to step down, says source

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Cia Energética de Minas Gerais’ Chief Executive Bernardo Alvarenga plans to resign, a source with direct knowledge of the management change told Reuters on Friday.

Cemig is controlled by Minas Gerais state, governed since January by a market-friendly party known as Novo, representing a political U-turn from its former leftist Workers Party administration. Cemig’s press office said it had no immediate information regarding any change in leadership. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Christian Plumb)