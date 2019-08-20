Brazil's Cemig considers IPO of its gas distribution unit - exec

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - State-run power utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) is considering an initial public offering of its gas distribution unit Gasmig, a company director said on Tuesday.

Cemig could reduce or sell its full stake during the IPO, Daniel Faria Costa, a Cemig director, said during a conference call. He also noted Cemig is in the final stages of closing an agreement with the Minas Gerais state government to extend Gasmig’s gas distribution contracts through 2053.

