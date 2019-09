SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled power firm Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais said in a securities filing on Thursday it paid 891 million reais ($214 million) to the state of Minas Gerais to renew its license to distribute natural gas.

Cemig, as the company is known, said the payment allows its subsidiary Gasmig to extend the rights to distribute natural gas in the state through 2053.

$1 = 4.1707 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien