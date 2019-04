SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian police and the country’s revenue service raided the headquarters of the state-controlled power company Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais on Thursday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Documents and computers have been seized, according to the source, who requested to remain anonymous and could not comment on the reason for the raid.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Carolina Mandl