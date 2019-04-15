Brazil sporting goods retailer Centauro prices IPO at 12.50 reais/shr -source

SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian sporting goods retailer Centauro priced its initial public offering at 12.50 reais per share on Monday, close to the bottom of the range, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Centauro, which filed under its formal name Grupo SBF, had estimated a range between 12.10 reais and 14.70 reais per share. Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA, BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs, BB Investimentos and Credit Suisse managed the offering.

